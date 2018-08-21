  • WATCH: Surveillance video shows moment 2 inmates escaped from Georgia jail

    TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained new surveillance footage of the two inmates who escaped from the Troup County Jail in LaGrange. 

    Inmates Thomas Cuddington and Eric Bell went on the run after they cut through a ceiling, crawled through an air duct and down a drain pipe. 

    Surveillance video showed the pair sprinting across the parking lot as they made their escape. 

    Both inmates were capture days later, but officials are still looking for a man accused of helping them escape. 

    Troup County Sgt. Stewart Smith previously told Channel 2's Richard Elliot that the men may have been planning their escape for awhile.

    Smith said the jail is reviewing its security procedures to prevent another escape from happening in the future.

