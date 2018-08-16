  • ESCAPED: These inmates climbed down from a drain pipe, haven't been seen since

    TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Troup County Jail Wednesday night. 

    Officials say guards discovered that two inmates were missing Thursday around 8 a.m.

    Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and saw the men climb down a drain pipe outside the sheriff's office Wednesday around 11p.m.

    Sgt. Stewart Smith identified the inmates as Thomas Christopher Cuddington and Eric Calvin Bell.

    Authorities are asking anyone who sees the men to contact Troup County 911. 

