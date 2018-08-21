  • Disturbing trend of gas station "slider crimes" alarms community

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - "Sliding” is a method police said many crooks are using to steal from people while they’re pumping gas. 

    A slider thief recently dragged a woman with her own car as he stole it from a northwest Atlanta gas station. 

    It's the latest incident at a BP gas station on Chattahoochee Avenue.

    Another recent victim told Channel 2 Action News she feels thieves are getting bolder.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson is putting together how police records show a disturbing trend at two nearby gas stations for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

