Student charged with stabbing classmate with scissors at North Atlanta High School

ATLANTA — The student accused of stabbing a classmate at North Atlanta High School last week has been arrested and charged.

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the student, whose identity has not been released, has been charged with aggravated assault. He is currently in jail without bond.

School district officials say he will also face disciplinary charges at the school level.

Students recorded the disturbing incident on their phones, and now the graphic video is at the center of a criminal investigation.

The video shows how one of the students is picked up and thrown to the floor. The student who picked the other up begins stabbing the other student in the face with a pair of scissors as he lies on the ground.

The video then shows the injured student with a bloodied face before he was rushed to the hospital.

The injured teenager’s lawyer says he is recovering in the hospital with serious injuries.

