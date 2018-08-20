Woman targeted at local gas station; thieves rack up thousands in credit card charges

ATLANTA - A psychiatrist who devotes time helping prison inmates found herself the target of crime at a local gas station. The victim told Channel 2 Action News thieves stole her purse and racked up thousands of dollars in credit card charges before going to her home.
“It wasn't like I was picking the daisies. I was on alert,” Dr. Angela Shannon said.
Shannon said a thief snatched her tote bag from her car as she was filling up.
TRENDING STORIES:
A growing number of drivers, especially women, have been victimized by "slider crimes" as they pump gas. This is when a thief opens the door on the other side of the car to steal a purse or pocket book while someone is standing at the gas pump. It can happen in a matter of seconds.
[READ MORE: Slider crime suspects back at it; woman becomes victim in just seconds]
“I popped my thing, and I’m watching my passenger side, that's where my purse (was),” Shannon said.
But a moment later, someone sneaked up, opened the driver's side door and grabbed the tote bag. She spotted him getting ready to climb back into his car.
The victim walks Channel 2's Tom Regan through what happened next. Hear the warning she has for other women, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}