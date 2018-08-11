Slider crime suspects back at it; woman becomes victim in just seconds

ATLANTA - "Sliding” is a method police said many crooks are using to steal from people while they’re pumping gas.
Even those who have been warned and are well-aware of slider crimes told Channel 2 Action News they are still falling victim.
A woman said she skipped her usual routine, and that's when a thief picked her at a Chevron gas station on Bolton Road in Northwest Atlanta.
Felicia Lyn told Channel 2 Action News the same thief struck three times in 90 minutes Tuesday morning.
"It definitely caught me off guard. I'm usually one of those people who locks the door, triple locks it, but it just takes that one off day that gets you out of your routine," Lyn said.
Police said they are putting extra resources into addressing the crimes but said the thieves are still slipping past them.
