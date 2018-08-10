0 Police question woman last seen with Emory grad found dead on I-20

ATLANTA - Nearly a week after Emory University graduate Rodrigo Castillo was found slumped over in his car from a fatal gunshot on I-20, Atlanta police said Friday they have finally reached the woman who likely last saw him alive.

“She has been located and we have spoken with her, but at this time there are no new updates to release,” Officer Jarius Daugherty told AJC.com in an emailed statement.

Castillo, 33, of Mableton, was found dead in his silver Volkswagen Jetta just after midnight Aug. 3.

Investigators found three shell casings from a 9mm gun, but Atlanta police homicide Lt. Andrea Webster said at a news conference earlier this week they don’t know where the weapon is or have any suspects.

A rough timeline indicates Castillo and the woman, who has not been identified, met for a date at Leon’s Full Service in Decatur about 8 p.m. The two then went to the Kimball House before leaving about 11:30 p.m., Webster said. The two met through a dating app.

Not long after leaving the date, Castillo was found in his car in the right lane of I-20 near the Martin Luther King Jr. exit.

Castillo graduated from Emory with a degree in finance and behavioral management. He later attended Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management, where he specialized in strategic and financial management, according to his LinkedIn page.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Rodrigo Castillo, 08C,” the Emory College of Arts and Sciences said in a tweet. “Emory joins with Rodrigo’s family and friends in asking anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Department.”

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8:45 p.m. at the Caffeinated Crossfit at 1875 Mitchell Road in Mableton.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Castillo’s family. CLICK HERE to donate.

