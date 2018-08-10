Man in critical condition after police say he was shot inside his home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in critical condition after DeKalb County police say he was shot inside his home.
Police responded to the scene in the 4400 block of Stonington Trace in Ellenwood Friday morning.
