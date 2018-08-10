2 men hit by car while filming rap video at popular Atlanta tourist attraction

ATLANTA - Police will cite two men they say were shooting a rap video in the middle of a street when a driver hit them.
The car's windshield was broken in the crash.
Atlanta police said a group was on the Jackson Street Bridge shooting a video with the Atlanta skyline in the background around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
The driver hit two men in the road.
Both men went to the hospital but are expected to be OK. They will be charged with “pedestrian in the roadway.”
The driver of the car will not be charged.
