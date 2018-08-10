Masked gunman steals thousands in cash from convenience store

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman and his getaway driver who stole thousands from an Atlanta convenience store.
Atlanta police said the duo hit the Majik Market around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Bolton Road and Marietta Road in northwest Atlanta.
Authorities said the crooks got away with $7,000 in cash.
The robber and his driver left in a black Toyota, possibly a Camry, heading east on Bolton Road, police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
RIGHT NOW: police are searching for the armed robbery suspect who walked inside this gas station store and robbed the clerk.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 10, 2018
I'll have the details, beginning at 4:30am.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Or1q56RF0F
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}