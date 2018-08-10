  • Masked gunman steals thousands in cash from convenience store

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman and his getaway driver who stole thousands from an Atlanta convenience store.

    Atlanta police said the duo hit the Majik Market around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Bolton Road and Marietta Road in northwest Atlanta. 

    Authorities said the crooks got away with $7,000 in cash.

    The robber and his driver left in a black Toyota, possibly a Camry, heading east on Bolton Road, police said.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories