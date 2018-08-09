  • This dad touched his baby with THC oil on his hands; Now, he's charged with a felony

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    SUWANEE, Ga. - A man who police say made his baby sick when he touched the infant with THC oil on his hands has been charged with a felony. 

    Police say the baby was lethargic and had to be taken to the emergency room. 

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas spoke with Suwanee detectives, who charged the man with reckless conduct and possession of a class 1 drug, a felony. 

    Why the father thought the oil was legal, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

