Crocs to shut down last manufacturing facility; CFO resigns

NIWOT, Colo. - While Crocs continue to be the go-to shoe for fans of comfort, the company announced Thursday it was shutting down its last manufacturing facility, located in Italy.
Crocs has also closed its plant in Mexico. Company leaders did not state how the company will continue making the products.
The company also announced Tuesday that its CFO Carrie Teffner will resign effective in April of next year. Anne Mehlman, will take over on August 24 this year.
While the Colorado-based company grew its earnings and revenue by nearly 5 percent in the second quarter, there are few stores in operation.
Crocs has been branching out from its common slip-on sandal style and recently started selling high heeled versions of its shoes online.
In the earnings report, Crocs indicated that it expects revenue to keep growing, in the single digits, by the end of the year.
It is unclear if Crocs will close any stores as a result of shutting down its manufacturing business.
