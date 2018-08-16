Man mistaken for wanted teen with same name spends nearly a month in jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta man went from being a robbery victim to a criminal suspect earlier this year when he was wrongfully arrested.
“At the time, I was, like, suicidal,” Kobe Jones told Channel 2 Action News, describing the ordeal.
The 21-year-old's ID matched a verified warrant issued for a suspect in a felony burglary case. It was tied to a vandalism incident that happened in December 2017.
Jones was arrested on April 4. He went to the Atlanta City Jail and then to the Clayton County Jail, where, he said, he tried to hang himself.
TRENDING STORIES:
Jones had called police prior to his arrest, to report being the victim of an armed robbery. He spent the next 21 days in jail. No one believed he was the wrong Kobe Jones.
"This is a nightmare," legal analyst Esther Panitch said.
Channel 2’s investigative reporter Nicole Carr set out to investigate the wrongful arrest. The tip she received came with few details, so Carr pieced the story together through police, jail and court records, and identifying the people who played a part.
Carr uncovers who police were really looking for and the flaws a defense attorney says remain in the criminal justice system, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Monday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}