WARNING: Heavy metals found in baby foods

ATLANTA - A new study raises some concerns about baby food.
Consumer Reports found heavy metals when it conducted several tests of the food being fed to babies across the country.
The study said lead, mercury, cadmium and inorganic arsenic could all be found in some foods.
Our Cox Media Group sister station WPXI-TV partnered with a Pittsburgh lab to put popular brands of baby food to the test.
The study tested 50 products from popular brands, including Gerber, Beech-Nut, Earth's Best, Parent's Choice and Ella's Kitchen. The results for 34 of the products came back with concerning levels of heavy metals.
We’ll break down the results of the study and talk with experts to figure out what this all means – on Channel 2 Action News at 4:45 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}