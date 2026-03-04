Serial sucker-puncher: Man accused of random attacks on strangers released on bond - again

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for a suspect they say has punched at least three random people in the face.

The suspect, Jamil Davis, keeps getting out of jail, even though he’s on probation, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes learned.

Just imagine walking down the street, minding your own business, and someone walking by turns around and punches you in the face.

Video captured what happened moments before a suspect punched a random victim in the face in downtown Atlanta at the Marriott Marquis.

Three women can be seen walking in a hallway near some conference rooms Jan. 26. Seconds later, police say Davis waited around a corner then hit the victim in the face with a closed fist.

Davis got away. About a week later, a MARTA police officer recognized Davis from a BOLO and arrested him while he was sleeping on a train.

He was charged with misdemeanor battery, and a judge let him out on a $3,000 cash bond.

Channel 2 found out police have arrested Davis four times for battery in the last four years. They say he assaulted unsuspecting strangers in three of those cases.

Gabby Melnick said the video makes her even more aware of her surroundings.

“As a woman that is very alarming to me - to be watchful and aware of who is around me,” she said. “And you never know, but you also can’t make assumptions about people.”

A spokesperson for state court declined to comment on how Davis keeps getting bond.

A criminal defense attorney explained the judicial process, as well as what he believes needs to be done for public safety.

“Once the judge found out about his background, the judge showed grace and just gave him another bond when they just could’ve said, ‘I think you’re a risk to the community. I think you’re a risk to offend,’” the attorney said.

All of Davis’s battery charges have been misdemeanors.

He had a felony battery charge for family violence four years ago, but for some reason, it was bound over to state court and downgraded to a misdemeanor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group