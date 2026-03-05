Pedestrian hit, killed on busy South Fulton road

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed walking on a busy road Thursday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crash happened Thursday on Jonesboro Road and Old National Highway. Traffic Tracker 2 cameras showed multiple police units and fire trucks on the scene.

Police said the pedestrian who was hit died at the scene. They have not released his or her name.

