Uber driver shot dropping off passengers, 3 detained

ATLANTA — Two men, including an Uber driver, were shot in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Police said the Uber driver and his passengers got into an argument before the shooting. Three people have been detained.

We’re speaking with neighbors who heard the gunfire, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach first reported on this breaking news during Channel 2 Action News This Morning as police put crime scene tape around the driver’s Tesla. You could see the bullet holes in the driver’s side window and windshield.

Investigators confirmed to Gehlbach that the shooting happened at the Collier Ridge Apartments around 5:05 a.m. The Uber driver drove about half a mile down the road and called police.

Officers confirmed a second man drove himself to the hospital and is being treated for a gunshot wound. They determined that he was one of the passengers involved in the shooting.

Police have detained three people, but did not say if they have been charged.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2026 Cox Media Group