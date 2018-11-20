ATLANTA - More than 70 retailers have confirmed they will buck the recent trend of starting Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving Thursday, according to a list compiled and updated regularly by BestBlackFriday.com.
In early October, 60 retailers confirmed they would close on Thanksgiving Day, but the list has since grown.
“We have never had these many confirmations in early October, and we are expecting the list to grow to over 100 national and well-known regional stores by Thanksgiving Day,” said Phillip Dengler, head of editorial and content marketing for BestBlackFriday.com.
According to a BestBlackFriday.com survey, only 24.67 percent of Americans actually favor stores opening on Thanksgiving Day. Forty-seven percent dislike Thanksgiving openings.
Here is a list of retailers that have told BestBlackFriday.com they plan to stay closed Thanksgiving Day.
NOTE: Click the links above to find the most updated list. Also, some stores may vary based on location. Always call the individual store to be sure.
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (company-owned stores)
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob's Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard’s
- Dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- Ikea
- Joann Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (some mall retail stores and kiosks may open on Thanksgiving)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
