  • 3 big retailers announce brand new gift card restrictions

    ATLANTA - If you're planning on purchasing gift cards this holiday season, there are some important policy changes you'll need to know about. 

    Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced nationwide gift card policy changes at a news conference Tuesday. 

    Three major retailers -- Walmart, Target and Best Buy -- have all agreed to new restrictions.

    There will be reductions in gift card limits, as well as restrictions on using gift cards to buy other gift cards.

    There also will be more employee training for people who work in the stores to help recognize scams when they are happening.

    Shapiro said gift card scams have quadrupled in recent years. 

