3 big retailers announce brand new gift card restrictions

ATLANTA - If you're planning on purchasing gift cards this holiday season, there are some important policy changes you'll need to know about.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced nationwide gift card policy changes at a news conference Tuesday.
Three major retailers -- Walmart, Target and Best Buy -- have all agreed to new restrictions.
TRENDING STORIES:
There will be reductions in gift card limits, as well as restrictions on using gift cards to buy other gift cards.
There also will be more employee training for people who work in the stores to help recognize scams when they are happening.
Shapiro said gift card scams have quadrupled in recent years.
NEW CHANGES TO GIFT CARDS from @Walmart @BestBuy & @Target ->— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) November 20, 2018
•Reduction in gift card limits
•Restrictions on redemption of gift cards for other gift cards
•Enhanced employee training #WPXI
.@PAAttorneyGen says victims of scams are told to go buy gift cards, scratch the numbers off the back and give them to the scammer so the scammer can buy another gift card and use that $$$$. Makes it hard to find the culprit. #WPXI— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) November 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}