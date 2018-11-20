Black Friday 2018: Best deals in leaked ads for Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

ATLANTA - With Black Friday just hours away, here is a look at some of the best deals of the 2018 holiday shopping season.
Computers
Apple iPad 2018 with 32GB for $249 – Jet
Apple iPad 2018, 128GB: $329 – Best Buy
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2018 for $1,150 – Best Buy
Acer Aspire with the latest Core i5-8400 processor for $399.99 – BJ’s
Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync gaming monitor for $100 – Newegg
Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 for $199.99 - Dell
Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $899 - Office Depot
Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop for $319 – Office Depot
Dell Inspiron Small Desktop for $249.99 – Dell
Dell Inspiron tower with Core i5 for $399.99 – Dell
Dell XPS 13 for $1,500 – Costco
Google Pixelbook laptop for $699 – Google Store
HP 15.6-inch laptop for $349 – Office Depot
HP 1.6-inch Chromebook for $119.99 - Target
HP Pavilion x360 14-inch with Intel Core i5 for $549 – Best Buy
HP Pavilion 15 for $499 - Staples
Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 1TB HDD for $450 – Costco
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch model for $129.99 – BJ’s
Samsung Chromebook 3 for $99 – Walmart
Surface Go base model for $399 – Microsoft Store
Home technology
Amazon Echo for $69 - Kohl’s
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $90 - Target
Bose SoundSport wireless headphones for $99 - Walmart
Canon imageClass MF244DW laser printer for $99 – Staples
Fire HD 10 for $99.99 - Amazon
Fire TV Cube 4K for $59.99 - Amazon
Google Home Hub for $99 – Jet
Nest Hello Smart Doorbell for $129 – Google Store
Ring Doorbell 2 +amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen for $140 – Best Buy
Home goods
60 percent off select office chairs – Office Depot
Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker for $49.99 - Target
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer for $279.99 - J.C. Penney
Twin sheet sets for $5.99 - Macy’s
Bath towels for $2.99 each - J.C. Penney
Kenmore French door 26.1 cubic foot refrigerator for $889.99 – Sears
Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen (matching Target) for $119 (was $199) – eBay
iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum for $194.99 – Jet
Televisions
Element 55-inch smart UHD TV for $199.99 - Target
65-inch TCL 65S4 4K Roku TV for $398 - Walmart
Samsung 32-inch Smart LED HD TV for $175 – eBay
Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD TV and Xbox One S for $1,279 – Sam’s Club
LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for $869 plus a $100 gift card – Sam’s Club
LG 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for $599 - Sam’s Club
Watches
Apple Watch Series 3 (32mm) for $229 – Best Buy
Fitbit Versa smartwatch for $149 - Target
Samsung Galaxy Watch for $254.99 – eBay
Miscellaneous
Canon T6 DSLR Camera Bundle for $399 – Sam’s Club
Potensic GPS FPV RC Drone, D80 with 1080P Camera Live Video and GPS Return Home for $199.99 – Amazon
Get select doorbusters free after mail-in rebate - Macy’s
Want to check out the Black Friday ads? Here are some links:
