  • Black Friday 2018: Best deals in leaked ads for Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - With Black Friday just hours away, here is a look at some of the best deals of the 2018 holiday shopping season.

    Computers

    Apple iPad 2018 with 32GB for $249  – Jet 

    Apple iPad 2018, 128GB: $329 – Best Buy

    Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2018 for $1,150 – Best Buy

    Acer Aspire with the latest Core i5-8400 processor for $399.99 – BJ’s

    Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync gaming monitor for $100 – Newegg 

    Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 for $199.99 - Dell

    Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $899 - Office Depot 

    Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop for $319 – Office Depot 

    Dell Inspiron Small Desktop for $249.99 – Dell

    Dell Inspiron tower with Core i5 for $399.99 – Dell

    Dell XPS 13 for $1,500 – Costco

    Google Pixelbook laptop for $699 – Google Store

    HP 15.6-inch laptop for $349 – Office Depot 

    HP 1.6-inch Chromebook for $119.99  - Target

    HP Pavilion x360 14-inch with Intel Core i5 for $549 – Best Buy

    HP Pavilion 15 for $499 - Staples

    Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 1TB HDD for $450 – Costco

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch model for $129.99 – BJ’s

    Samsung Chromebook 3 for $99 – Walmart

    Surface Go base model for $399 – Microsoft Store

    Home technology

    Amazon Echo for $69 - Kohl’s

    Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $90 - Target

    Bose SoundSport wireless headphones for $99 - Walmart

    Canon imageClass MF244DW laser printer for $99 – Staples

    Fire HD 10 for $99.99 - Amazon

    Fire TV Cube 4K for $59.99 - Amazon

    Google Home Hub for $99 – Jet 

    Nest Hello Smart Doorbell for $129 – Google Store

    Ring Doorbell 2 +amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen for $140 – Best Buy

    Home goods

    60 percent off select office chairs – Office Depot

    Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker for $49.99 - Target

    KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer for $279.99 - J.C. Penney

    Twin sheet sets for $5.99 - Macy’s

    Bath towels for $2.99 each - J.C. Penney

    Kenmore French door 26.1 cubic foot refrigerator for $889.99 – Sears 

    Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen (matching Target) for $119 (was $199) – eBay

    iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum for $194.99 – Jet

    Televisions

    Element 55-inch smart UHD TV for $199.99 - Target

    65-inch TCL 65S4 4K Roku TV for $398 - Walmart

    Samsung 32-inch Smart LED HD TV for $175 – eBay

    Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD TV and Xbox One S for $1,279 – Sam’s Club

    LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for $869 plus a $100 gift card – Sam’s Club

    LG 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for $599  - Sam’s Club

    Watches

    Apple Watch Series 3 (32mm) for $229 – Best Buy

    Fitbit Versa smartwatch for $149 - Target

    Samsung Galaxy Watch for $254.99 – eBay

    Miscellaneous

    Canon T6 DSLR Camera Bundle for $399 – Sam’s Club

    Potensic GPS FPV RC Drone, D80 with 1080P Camera Live Video and GPS Return Home for $199.99 – Amazon 

    Get select doorbusters free after mail-in rebate - Macy’s

    Want to check out the Black Friday ads? Here are some links:

