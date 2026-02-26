2 waterline workers hit by vehicle, 1 in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Lawrenceville police have reopened a road that was temporarily shut down to investigate a serious crash.

A vehicle hit two waterline workers on Pike Street on Thursday morning. One of the workers is in critical condition. The second is stable and expected to be OK.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported on the road closure for the investigation throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson went back out to the scene on Thursday and learned the workers were contractors who police say stepped out into the road before sunrise and were hit.

One of the workers was hit directly, police say, and the other was clipped by the vehicle.

Investigators have not filed criminal charges while they investigate what led up to the crash.

Neither of the men injured have been publicly identified.

