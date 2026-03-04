Woman deposited nearly $100K in checks mailed to chiropractor’s office into her own account

SMYRNA, Ga. — A woman who worked at a Cobb County chiropractor’s office is accused of stealing more than $98,000 over the course of a year.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Carolyn Hooke deposited at least 26 checks that were mailed to the practice into her own account.

“There was over $98,000 stolen from the business from November of 2024 up until December of 2025,” said Lt. Meredith Holt with the Smyrna Police Department.

During that time, Hooke was an employee at Franks Chiropractic Center.

Newell spoke over the phone with Dr. Christopher Brooks, who owns the practice.

“The level of betrayal is what really hurts. This was an eight-year employee who we trusted very much,” he said. “Thank God our practice is thriving. We’ve been in the community over 30 years.”

Police say that Hooke was intercepting checks from the mail and then depositing them before they made it to the company’s account.

But her signature on the back of a check is what tipped off another employee that something was wrong.

“No credit cards, anything with personal information involved at all. It was 100% checks from attorneys for personal injury cases and insurance checks,” Dr. Brooks said.

Hooke was arrested and charged with theft by taking last month. She has since been released from the Cobb County Detention Center on a $55,220 bond.

