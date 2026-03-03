Sidney Dorsey, ex-DeKalb sheriff who had Derwin Brown killed, dies in prison

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Sidney Dorsey, the former DeKalb County sheriff convicted of ordering the death of the man he lost re-election to in 2000, has died in prison. He was 86 years old.

Two sources told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer he passed around 6 p.m. Monday at Augusta State Medical Prison.

A Georgia Department of Corrections official also confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that Dorsey died. The official says Dorsey died of natural causes.

He was serving a life sentence for the murder of Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown 25 years ago.

Dorsey and two others were convicted in 2002 of killing Brown, who had just won a runoff for sheriff, running on a pledge to uncover corruption within the department.

He was shot and killed outside his home Dec. 15, 2000. Dorsey admitted to orchestrating the killing during an interview from state prison in 2007.

