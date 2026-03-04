$1.2B tax rebate, $850M property tax relief included in state budget; Gov. Kemp signs it

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp officially signed the state budget the Georgia General Assembly passed last week. The budget includes over $2 billion in tax relief for Georgia taxpayers and homeowners.

Kemp held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Tuesday. He will be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns and members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees.

The committee passed the 2026 Georgia amended state budget last week. The biggest highlights include a fourth round of tax rebates totaling $1.2 billion and $850 million in property tax relief.

The tax rebates will work like the other rounds: $250 for single tax filers and $500 for married couples who meet the eligibility requirements. The Georgia Department of Revenue will handle issuing the rebates.

The Homeowner Tax Relief Grant program is expected to save homeowners around $500 with their property taxes for 2026.

Other highlights include $2 billion in transportation initiatives, $409 million for new mental health hospital and $366 million in bonuses for Georgia public school employees.

All K-12 teachers, administrative staff, custodians, nutrition workers, school nurses, and bus drivers will receive a $2,000 one-time bonus.

All state employees will also receive a $2,000 one-time bonus.

