Atlanta could be the home of the next Democratic National Convention

ATLANTA — Atlanta could be the host city for the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

On Monday, the DNC announced it has narrowed its search to five cities: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia.

DNC leaders and members of the Technical Advisory Group will visit each city to see the logistics and operations of each.

Each city will be evaluated on how strong of a partnership the DNC can form with the host city, its Democratic values and how well it uses innovative approaches for challenges that come with an event of this size.

“We look forward to celebrating our future nominees on the national stage and highlighting Democrats’ commitment to building a better, safer, and more affordable future for our country,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

Atlanta is no stranger to large-scale events.

Later this year, the city will host eight matches as part of the FIFA World Cup.

In 2028, Atlanta will also host Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

