Man traveled to Atlanta for cocaine before I-85 drug bust, deputies say

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say he traveled to Atlanta to get a large amount of cocaine before being stopped along Interstate 85.

According to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, deputies learned on March 2 that Carlson Bryant Folly, 56, of Doswell, Va., was allegedly heading to Atlanta to pick up a ‘significant amount of cocaine’ that authorities believed he intended to distribute in Caroline County.

After confirming Folly was traveling south toward Atlanta, drug investigators began coordinating surveillance efforts and partnered with the North Carolina Highway Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit to monitor his return route along Interstate 85.

In the early morning hours of March 3, authorities conducted a traffic stop in Granville County, NC, on a vehicle believed to be driven by Folly. During the stop, K-9 Duke alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of one kilogram of what deputies believe to be cocaine and about a quarter pound of suspected marijuana.

Folly was arrested and charged in North Carolina with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony trafficking in cocaine by possession, and felony trafficking in cocaine by transportation.

He is currently being held at the Granville County Detention Facility on a $750,000 secured bond. Authorities say additional charges are expected in Virginia.

The investigation remains ongoing.

