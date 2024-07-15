Wanted man had meth on him while being arrested by Georgia deputies during drug bust

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after a drug bust in Haralson County. Authorities said he even had drugs on him at the time of the arrest.

On Thursday, July 11, the Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit and the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force searched the home of 58-year-old James Finchman in Douglasville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was arrested after being wanted on a Felony Bench warrant to appear in court.

The bench warrant stems from an arrest made by the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force in March of 2023 on Frances White Road in the Draketown Community.

According to Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, when he was arrested at the home, he had “several grams of meth”.

In addition to meth, authorities said he had psilocybin mushrooms, 70 individually packaged bags with a powder substance containing fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, other “schedule 3 and schedule 4 drugs” and a gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Finchman is facing several charges.

“I appreciate the effort of our Crime Suppression Unit and the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force in finding this wanted person who absconded and did not show up to face the consequences for his actions,” said Sheriff Stacy Williams. “I have made it clear that if you sell drugs here, we will find you and arrest you. I have also stated more than once that if you run, we will find you and bring you to justice. I would also like to thank the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for assisting us in the apprehension of this wanted felon.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman charged with murder after fentanyl death of man she sold drugs to

©2024 Cox Media Group