Video shows wanted suspect leading Bibb Co. deputies on high speed chase, hitting deputy car

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shared video and photos of a high-speed chase involving a deputy.
The sheriff’s office posted photos regarding a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office S.R.T. Unit chase involving a Honda going at 70 mph in a 25-mph zone on Montpelier Avenue.
They also shared a portion of the video from that incident.
The S.R.T. Unit deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver of the CR-Z refused to stop and instead led deputies on a chase.
During the chase, the wanted suspect intentionally hit a BCSO patrol unit and attempted to force the deputy off the roadway.
During a second attempt at hitting the deputy, the driver of the Honda was stopped by a deputy using a PIT maneuver.
The suspect has warrants and now faces over a dozen new charges, according to BCSO.
