VIDEO: Heated fight leads to stabbing between food court workers inside mall

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained a shocking video of a fight and stabbing that took place where most would never expect: a mall food court.

Christian Johnson recorded the video Monday evening while he stood in line waiting to order at a smoothie bar at the food court inside Greenbriar Mall.

The video shows Brandon Merriday running behind the counter and punching his co-worker several times, yelling, "I'm gonna kill you."

"He was talking about a girl, something about a girl, and that the guy lied or something," Johnson said.

Merriday's co-worker grabbed a knife that he normally uses to cut fruit and stabbed Merriday several times.

"I think he was just scared so he grabbed a knife because he couldn’t beat him. Dude was a little big," Johnson said.

He said witnesses were staring when the two employees were just yelling back and forth but were terrified when they saw the knife.

"It seemed like everyone ran away when they saw the knife. It seemed like everybody scattered," Johnson said.

Witnesses said there was a lot of blood at the scene, and Johnson said it almost made him sick.

"That man probably would’ve bled to death if paramedics didn’t show up when they did," Johnson said.

Security and police later arrived at the scene. After Merriday was treated at a nearby hospital, officers arrested him.

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the employees' boss, the smoothie bar's owner, who said he was surprised the fight happened because both men have been really good employees.

The owner said he's disappointed because the business opened only three months ago.

Both employees are now banned from the mall.

