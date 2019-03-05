Officials identify all 23 victims of Alabama tornadoes; ages range from 6 to 89

-
The National Weather Service in Birmingham says an EF-4 tornado with winds of 170 mph caused catastrophic damage in Lee County, Alabama.15
NewsChopper 2 flew over the massive tornado damage in west Georgia and east Alabama from Sunday's storms. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed and at least 23 people were killed in Alabama.18
LEE COUNTY, Ala. - Officials have released the names of all 23 victims who were killed during Sunday's tornadoes in Alabama.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed the victims' ages ranged from six to 89. Seven of the victims belonged to one extended family, Harris said.
Our ABC affliate ABC 33/40 in Birmingham received this list of victims names:
- Armondo (AJ) Hernandez, 6
- Charlotte Ann Miller, 59
- David Dean, 53
- Emmanuiel Jones, 53
- Eric Jamal Stenson, 38
- Felica Woodall, 22
- Florel Tate Stenson, 63
- Henry Lewis Stenson, 65
- Irma Gomez-Moran, 41
- James Henry Tate, 86
- Jimmy Lee Jones, 89
- Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9
- Maggie Delight Robinson, 57
- Mamie Roberts Koon, 68
- Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59
- Mary Louise Jones, 83
- Mykala Waldon, 8
- Raymond Robinson Jr, 63
- Ryan Pence, 22
- Sheila Creech, 59
- Taylor Thornton, 10
- Tresia Robinson, 62
- Vicki Braswell, 69
Search and recovery efforts have resumed Tuesday, two days after powerful tornadoes ripped through Alabama.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says crews are now looking at a smaller area and specific piles of wreckage. The sheriff said Tuesday that the list of unaccounted people is down to seven or eight.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said preliminary reports show there were likely at least 14 different tornadoes that touched down in Georgia, Alabama and Florida on Sunday, leaving catastrophic damage in many areas.
Lee County deputies called the county the hardest hit area in the state. On Monday evening, utility crews were working to restore power in neighborhoods before the sun set.
