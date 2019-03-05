Alabama tornado blows billboard 20 miles away into Georgia

The incredible power of the tornado that destroyed much of Lee County, Alabama on Sunday is evident after a billboard was found more than 20 miles away in Georgia.
In a Facebook post, the Lee County Flea Market said one of its billboards at the Buckwild Saloon landed across state lines in Georgia. And the most impressive part was that it was fully intact.
"Our sign on the billboard located at Buckwild Saloon landed in tact in Hamilton, Georgia in a friends yard," the post read.
The post was shared around 2,000 times.
People commented saying they had similar expriences in the past.
"We had a piece of a large mattress from the 2011 Birmingham tornado outbreak settle in the top of a tall pine tree in LaGrange Ga. Its incredible the uplift winds these storms contain," said Victoria Hester.
So far, preliminary reports from survey crews with the National Weather Service show more than a dozen tornadoes touched down Sunday. Here's the full list:
- EF-1 tornado in Macon County, AL
- EF-2 tornado in Leon County, FL
- At least EF-2 damage in Talbot and Harris counties
- EF-2 tornado in Ellerslie, GA (may be same tornado as above)
- EF-2 tornado in Cairo, GA
- EF-2 tornado in Crawford County, GA (became EF-1 tornado in Peach County, GA)
- EF-4 tornado in Lee County, AL
- EF-1 tornado in Pine Mountain, GA
- EF-1 tornado in Twiggs County, GA
- Tornado in Washington County, AL
- EF-1 tornado in Davisboro, GA
- EF-1 tornado in Washington County, GA
- EF-2 tornado in Barbour County, AL
- At least EF-1 tornado in Eufala, AL
