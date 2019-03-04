  • Here's where tornado damage was reported from yesterday's storms

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    There were nearly 40 reports of tornado damage across the southeast Sunday, likely from at least 10 different tornados.

    The storms killed at least 23 people in Alabama, including children. The youngest reported victim is just 6 years old.

    The National Weather Service is sending storm survey teams out across Alabama, Georgia and Florida and will take the next several days to estimate the strength of each tornado.

    In Georgia, it’s likely going to be the worst tornado outbreak since 41 tornadoes ripped across the state January 21-22, 2017.

    In Alabama, rescuers began tearing through the rubble of mobile homes and houses Monday in search of survivors of the powerful tornado that tore through southeast Alabama. The trail of destruction was at least half a mile wide.

    The Associated Press contributed to this article.

