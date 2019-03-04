-
People walk amid debris in Lee County, Ala., after what appeared to be a tornado struck in the area Sunday, March 3, 2019. Severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trail of destruction amid weather warnings extending into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, authorities said. (WKRG-TV via AP)11
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls was on the ground in Talbot County after a powerful tornado ripped through the area. Walls spoke with several homeowners who described the terrifying moments.11
There were nearly 40 reports of tornado damage across the southeast Sunday, likely from at least 10 different tornados.
The storms killed at least 23 people in Alabama, including children. The youngest reported victim is just 6 years old.
The National Weather Service is sending storm survey teams out across Alabama, Georgia and Florida and will take the next several days to estimate the strength of each tornado.
TORNADO REPORTS: Look at all of the tornado reports yesterday across the south. Several of these are the same tornado -- damage in different spots -- but there will be several tornadoes from yesterday's outbreak once storm surveys are complete this week. pic.twitter.com/jgVVM1eHDq— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 4, 2019
In Georgia, it’s likely going to be the worst tornado outbreak since 41 tornadoes ripped across the state January 21-22, 2017.
In Alabama, rescuers began tearing through the rubble of mobile homes and houses Monday in search of survivors of the powerful tornado that tore through southeast Alabama. The trail of destruction was at least half a mile wide.
