This is the youngest known victim of the Alabama tornadoes

LEE COUNTY - After preliminary reports showed more than a dozen tornadoes touched down Sunday in Georgia, Alabama and Florida, there's still a search for survivors in Alabama.
The death toll is now 23 and sheriff's officials fear the number could rise.
An Alabama coroner said at least three of the victims are children. The youngest known victim is 6-year-old A.J. Hernandez.
[READ MORE: 'The devastation is incredible': Tornadoes kill 23 in Alabama]
Before the child was positively identified, his mother, Kayla posted to Facebook early Sunday evening, asking the public for help in finding him.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help A.J.'s family as they prepare for a burial.
Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'The devastation is incredible' - Tornadoes kill 23 in Alabama, damage homes in Ga.
- PHOTOS: Widespread damage in Talbot County after tornado rips through
- Driver films avalanche crashing down Colorado mountainside
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}