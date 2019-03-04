0 'The devastation is incredible' - Tornadoes kill 23 in Alabama, damage homes in Georgia

ATLANTA - At least 23 people have died after powerful tornadoes ripped through Alabama, leaving behind a path of destruction in Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls traveled to Talbot County where the tornado's powerful winds destroyed many homes and apartments and snapped trees in half.

Three people are being treated for injuries, the EMS director in Talbot County told Channel 2's Michael Seiden.

Photos sent to the Channel 2 Action News newsroom show debris from strong wind gusts and heavy rain knocking out power lines.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns broke into programming in the afternoon when tornado warnings were issued for Putnam, Greene and Upson counties.

6:00 a.m.

Authorities in Alabama say they will provide an update on the rescue efforts at 7 a.m. You can watch that update LIVE on WSBTV.com.

4:30 a.m.

The next few hours will be critical as rescuers search for survivors.

Channel 2's Darryn Moore traveled to Lee County, Alabama, overnight and said it was very hard getting around.

Moore said several neighborhoods are completely shut down.

2 a.m.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the death toll has risen to 23.

"Unfortunately our toll, as far as fatalities, does stand at 23 at the current time," Jones said.

Jones said that children are among the dead.

He said it's possible the death toll could continue to rise, but authorities are pausing search efforts overnight because conditions are too dangerous in the dark due to massive amounts of debris.

“The devastation is incredible," Jones said.

Jones said that rescue teams will resume their work at first light Monday.

