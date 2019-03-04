Gov. Brian Kemp plans to declare a state of emergency in three southwest Georgia counties slammed by a violent storm system that spawned deadly tornadoes.
The governor’s office said Monday he will declare emergencies in Grady, Harris and Talbot counties, and that more could be added as emergency officials report back. The declarations free up state resources to respond to the disaster.
The storms killed at least 23 people in eastern Alabama and left a widespread trail of damage and destruction that also injured more than 40 people across Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
Kemp plans to travel to the area at 1 p.m. Monday by helicopter to assess the damage with state officials.
This article was written by Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution
