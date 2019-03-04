0 Man beats manager, robs midtown Atlanta consignment store

ATLANTA - Terrified workers at a midtown Atlanta consignment shop are hoping you'll help them find the man they say beat a manager and robbed the place.

Channel 2's Christian Jennings obtained surveillance video of the beating. We're told the manager there had to have 15 staples in her head.

At first, the man appears to be a normal customer, even making small talk with the manager at the Lucky Exchange consignment shop. Within seconds, the situation turns violent.

"She turned her back, and he walked to (the) back room and assaulted her with some weapon. We don’t know what it was," said Sheri Pair, the owner of Lucky Exchange.

After the attack, you see the store manager leave to get help in the video. When she returns, an officer is with her.

"Someone like him needs to be taken off the streets immediately," Pair said. "He hit her over the head twice, that we know of. She got 15 staples and five stitches, and she had defensive wounds on her arms."

Pair said several things stand out as being bizarre, like the fact that this happened around 12:40 Friday afternoon on busy Ponce de Leon Avenue.

"He did take some of the money out of the drawer, not all of the money, so it seemed more like he just wanted to inflict some harm to her instead of really robbing us," Pair said.

If you have any information about this attack, call Atlanta police at 404-577-8477.

