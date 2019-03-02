T.I.'s sister had asthma attack before deadly wreck; funeral Saturday

The sister of rapper T.I. had an asthma attack while driving before she hit a telephone pole in southwest Atlanta, which ended up killing her, according to an Atlanta police accident report obtained by AJC.com.
On Feb. 12 around 8:15 p.m., 66-year-old Antoinette Chapman, who is better known as Precious Harris, was driving near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Westview Drive, the report said. She was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger, and Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., is the registered owner of the car.
Her granddaughter, Kairi Chapman, told police that Chapman had an asthma attack, became unconscious and veered into the pole. When first responders arrived, she was breathing but not conscious, the report said.
She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died last Friday, AJC.com previously reported.
After the crash, T.I. halted production of his VH1 show “Family Hustle” to be with his sister. Precious Harris often appeared on the program, which revolved around T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris.
Two days after his sister’s death, T.I. made a post to Instagram that said “Never waste a moment, it may be the last with someone you love.”
The funeral for Chapman will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Salem Bible Church at 2283 Baker Road in Atlanta.
