0 Young mom kidnapped, killed after leaving club was 'where every woman has every right to be': DA

BOSTON - Jassy Correia, a young mom who police say was kidnapped and apparently killed after leaving a Boston nightclub, "was right where every woman has every right to be -- celebrating her birthday on a night out with friends," a local prosecutor said.

"Let's not fall into a discussion about whether we should walk home alone or how many people we should call when we're leaving the club," Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at a Friday news conference. "If anything, let's remind the men in our lives that violence against women isn't a women's issue -- it's a problem that men take responsibility for in their lives."

Correia, 23, disappeared with a man after leaving Boston's Venu Nightclub early Sunday, authorities said.

Her suspected kidnapper, Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested Thursday in Delaware.

A body was recovered and authorities said Thursday they were awaiting a positive identification.

Rollins on Friday called it an apparent homicide and said Correia's body is at a medical examiner's office in Delaware.

Correia was a mother of a 2-year-old daughter, the district attorney said.

The baby girl "will no longer have a mother," Rollins said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said he visited Correia's "beautiful family" with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and the district attorney on Friday.

The family of slain Jassy Correia wants justice. “She was brave, she was a mother. She didn’t deserve this.” #WCVB pic.twitter.com/szksFvMLh1 — Mary Saladna (@MaryWCVB) March 1, 2019

"They don't deserve this," Gross said. "We'll work together to bring justice to Jassy and her family."

Gross echoed Rollins, telling reporters: "Women should be able to traverse anywhere they want in this city without worry of being harmed."

Correia's cousin, Katia Depina, said at a news conference Thursday night that the family was "all devastated by what happened."

