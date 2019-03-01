  • Dramatic rollover hit-and-run crash caught on camera in Florida

    A dramatic rollover hit-and-run was caught on video in Manatee County, Florida on Thursday morning.

    It happened at about 7:45 a.m. in Sarasota. 

    According to ABC Action News, a Kia Sedona van was turning left across traffic into a gas station and collided with an Audi A3 that was traveling NB on US-41. The front of the van hit the left rear of the Audi, sending it flipping across the parking lot of the Lantern Inn & Suites.

    The driver of that Audi, 19-year-old Jackson Maxwell Kelley, is in critical condition, according to ABC Action News.

    Authorities are still searching for the driver. 

