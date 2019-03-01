Dramatic rollover hit-and-run crash caught on camera in Florida

A dramatic rollover hit-and-run was caught on video in Manatee County, Florida on Thursday morning.
It happened at about 7:45 a.m. in Sarasota.
According to ABC Action News, a Kia Sedona van was turning left across traffic into a gas station and collided with an Audi A3 that was traveling NB on US-41. The front of the van hit the left rear of the Audi, sending it flipping across the parking lot of the Lantern Inn & Suites.
TRENDING STORIES:
- High school freshman shoots, kills upperclassman after argument, officials say
- Georgia woman sues Chick-fil-A over incident at drive-thru
- Major Atlanta highway expansion will come at the cost of a number of homes
The driver of that Audi, 19-year-old Jackson Maxwell Kelley, is in critical condition, according to ABC Action News.
Authorities are still searching for the driver.
Information from ABC Action News was used in this report
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}