Woodstock woman hoping to make it big on 'Shark Tank' with her Shower Toga

ATLANTA - A Woodstock woman’s need has turned into a chance to pitch her idea in front of the sharks on this weekend’s episode of "Shark Tank."

Kressa Peterson said her family participates in a series for mud runs throughout the year and told Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston there’s never a shower for them to clean up after the races.

“You get a hose and you’re in compression gear, you’re filthy, you’re dirty. I just got tired of driving home, sometime three to four hours, covered in mud,” Petersen said.

That led to her coming up with the Shower Toga.

On the product's website, it says the Shower Toga “is the simplest way to shower and change clothes in public, while maintaining a sense of privacy.”

“I made (the first) one out of diaper cover material from Walmart, and everybody wanted to borrow it,” Peterson said. “And it just really evolved from there.”

That’s when Peterson decided she was going to start a business out of it. She obtained a provisional patent and started a Kickstarter campaign for the Shower Toga in May 2017.

Peterson and her husband then started selling them at music festivals and mud runs.

The Shower Toga will cover men from the waist down and women from the chest down. It has holes along the side, so you can discreetly take your clothes off. Then you can use a water source to hose off or shower off.

There is a pocket to hold any soap, and when you’re done, you can use the toga like a bag to keep your muddy clothes from making a mess in your car.

Peterson said she is really fortunate to make it on the show and said she’s determined to make her business dreams come true.

“Hey, I’m an Atlanta girl. I’m going to do this. I’m going to make it happen. And by the grace of everything holy, it happened,” Peterson said.

