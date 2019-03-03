  • Missing 11-year-old girl found dead in Alabama, deputies say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FORT PAYNE, Ala. - The body of an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday night was found early Saturday in Alabama, AL.com reported.

    DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden confirmed that Amberly Lee Barnett's body was found Saturday morning at around 6:30 a.m., the website reported. She was last seen Friday night at her aunt’s home Collinsville, WHNT reported.

    “My heart is shattered this day in DeKalb County, Ala.,” Welden said at a news conference. “We will go forward and, God willing, we will have those answers.”

    Welden released few details and did not give a cause of death, AL.com reported.

    “We are diligently, diligently pursuing different avenues,” Welden said.

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus spoke to the girl's mother exclusively Sunday night.

    “Nobody should bury their 11-year-old child. Nobody should have hurt her," said Jonie Barnett.

    A GoFundMe has been raised to help the family. You can learn more here

