Driver films avalanche crashing down Colorado mountainside

TEN MILE CANYON, Colo. - A driver on Interstate 70 through Ten Mile Canyon in Colorado on Sunday recorded an avalanche suddenly barreling down a mountainside between Frisco and Copper Mountain.
The video shows a huge cloud of white snow crashing toward the highway and obscuring three vehicles ahead on the road.
You can also see the moment when the driver, who is recording the video, quickly reverses as he realizes the avalanche is so big it’s heading straight for him too.
Caught on camera: @KDVR viewer captured this video of an #avalanche near I-70 today in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain. #CoWX #KDVR pic.twitter.com/eL6uIwB4c3— Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) March 3, 2019
It might have looked like the vehicles ahead were buried by snow, but they weren’t. Everyone made it through and the highway was not impacted by the event, according to officials with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Avalanche on March 3rd in Tenmile Canyon in Summit County, Colorado. The highway was unaffected by the avalanche. Avalanche debris collected in Tenmile Creek which is underneath the avalanche path and away from the highway. pic.twitter.com/44c1E3z8eN— CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) March 3, 2019
