0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium cuts food prices AGAIN!

ATLANTA - If you’ve ever been to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you know the food and beverage options are second-to-none.

Not to mention, the prices are very reasonable.

Now, the stadium is raising the bar even higher. Or lower? No pun intended.

For the second-consecutive year, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is reducing the price of several of its most popular items.

The stadium will reduce prices by 11 percent on five of its most popular items, beginning March 10 for Atlanta United’s first home match of the season.

In an effort to even further enhance the fan experience, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will become the first NFL and MLS stadium to implement a complete stadiumwide cashless transaction model.

Moving to cashless transactions allows the stadium to move away from its whole-dollar pricing model.

Going cashless allows the stadium to adjust food prices more regularly.

The latest round of price cuts will reduce prices by 50 cents on a variety of items, including the hot dog, which is the top-selling item.

The cuts are as follows:

Hot Dog: $1.50 (was $2)

Pretzel Bites: $4.50 (was $5)

ATL Bud Burger: $7.50 (was $8)

Ice Cream Waffle Cone: $4.50 (was $5)

Chips and Salsa: $2.50 (was $3)

“Arthur Blank repeatedly challenges us to find innovative ways to further improve operations across our businesses,” said Steve Cannon, AMB Group CEO. “As we’ve always said, it is incumbent on us to listen and respond to our fans and we’ve heard that value, quality and speed of service are incredibly important; therefore, we’ve again made operational adjustments that address each of these areas. Our fans are our most important influencers and we want to ensure they have the level of service they’ve come to expect from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

