A front that could produce strong to severe storms is headed our way Sunday, with the potential for gusty wind, heavy rain and the risk of an isolated tornado and flooding.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a slight risk for severe storms for the metro Atlanta area while areas south have a greater risk.
"A few showers are possible this morning, but the best chance for storms around the metro will be this afternoon," Deon said.
Severe Weather Team 2 is using Georgia’s most powerful weather radar to track when the storms will impact your neighborhood. WATCH LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Sunday Outlook: Enhanced risk area for severe storms includes our southern zones LaGrange, Eatonton & Griffin and much of south Georgia. . Atlanta metro is under a slight risk for severe storms. Threat for winds to 60mph, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/UkditDlzLl— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) March 3, 2019
The storms are expected to move into northwest Georgia before noon and will last through the evening around 6 p.m.
Deon said the heavy rain with the system will bring an additional 1-2 inches to southern areas.
Behind the storms, expect temperatures to drop dramatically. Afternoon highs will not make it out of the lower to mid-40s through midweek.
The next chance of rain arrives Friday and temps will warm up to near normal highs in the lower 60s by then.
