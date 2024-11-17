USPS offers up to $150K reward after GA mail carrier robbed

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service wants to know who robbed a Georgia letter carrier and is paying up to six figures to track them down.

The announcement came on Friday. The Postal Service said the robbery happened on Wednesday just before 5 p.m. at 3461 Jonathan Circle in Augusta, GA.

Officials said do not try to apprehend the person yourself.

Instead, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say ‘law enforcement.’

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) could result in a reward of up to $150,000 for the tipster.

All information will be kept strictly confidential. Authorities did not say if the mail carrier was injured or what the suspect got away with.

No other details were released.

