Georgia man accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants into Florida for $100

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Georgia man is facing charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of human smuggling.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies in Okaloosa County, Florida said it happened Friday around 12:30 a.m. when deputies made a traffic stop near Crestview.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy spotted Michael Frost, of Columbus, GA, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of State Route 85 near Airport Road. Frost was driving a white pickup truck with Georgia plates.
After deputies stopped the truck they learned Frost had two Hispanic men in the truck.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Biden authorizes Ukraine’s use of US-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia
- 24-year-old woman dead in wrong-way crash on GA 400 near Buckhead
- Suspected DUI driver caught speeding on GA 400
Okaloosa County officials said the two men were from Mexico did not speak English and only had a Mexican ID.
Authorities said Frost told deputies he was paid $100 to smuggle the men into Crestview Florida for a ‘friend’. Investigators said Frost had nearly $2,500 in cash, which included 20 $100 bills.
He was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview on two counts of smuggling illegal individuals into the state.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group