Georgia man accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants into Florida for $100

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Georgia man is facing charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of human smuggling.

Deputies in Okaloosa County, Florida said it happened Friday around 12:30 a.m. when deputies made a traffic stop near Crestview.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy spotted Michael Frost, of Columbus, GA, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of State Route 85 near Airport Road. Frost was driving a white pickup truck with Georgia plates.

After deputies stopped the truck they learned Frost had two Hispanic men in the truck.

Okaloosa County officials said the two men were from Mexico did not speak English and only had a Mexican ID.

Authorities said Frost told deputies he was paid $100 to smuggle the men into Crestview Florida for a ‘friend’. Investigators said Frost had nearly $2,500 in cash, which included 20 $100 bills.

He was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview on two counts of smuggling illegal individuals into the state.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

