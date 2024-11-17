Suspected DUI driver caught speeding on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is facing charges after deputies said they were speeding on Georgia 400.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened early Friday morning. Forsyth County deputies said a driver was going 93 mph on GA 400.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested for DUI drugs.

“There are no warnings for DUI”, the sheriff’s office said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the Georgia Department of Driver Services, the maximum traveling speeds are determined based on the following general rules in Georgia unless otherwise posted. The speed limit on a rural interstate is 70 mph and 65 mph on an urban interstate or a multi-lane divided highway.

Forsyth County officials remind drivers to slow down to arrive safely at your destination.

“Don’t play Russian Roulette with your life and the lives of everyone else on the road,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group