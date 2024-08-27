U.S. Marshal shot while executing warrant for murder suspect in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A U.S. Marshal has been shot in Henry County, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

The shooting happened Tuesday off Linden Lane after 12 p.m. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted a dozen law enforcement vehicles.

A U.S. Marshals spokesman said they were serving a warrant for a murder suspect out of Atlanta when gunshots were fired. One of the marshals was hit.

The marshal’s injuries are likely non-life-threatening, according to officials. Atlanta police confirmed that the suspect is dead.

Henry County police are urging anyone who lives in the Swan Lake subdivision to stay inside their homes or away from the area if possible.

