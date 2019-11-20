UGA lacrosse player shot in robbery starts new foundation for campus security

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia lacrosse player shot during an attempted robbery is speaking out for the first time and hopes a new foundation will save lives.
Tate Prezzano waited for a bus to campus in April when he says a stranger came out of nowhere and changed his life forever.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2: Prezzano walks us through the moment he was shot and what he hopes his new foundation will accomplish
In a flash, a robber shot him three times, one bullet stopping a millimeter from his spine. Prezzano fell to the ground as the robber took off.
Seven months later, Prezzano is still in pain, but he is back in school and launching a new foundation with his family: Tate Tough. A GoFundMe for the foundation can be found here.
