UGA lacrosse player shot in robbery starts new foundation for campus security

    By: Tony Thomas

    ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia lacrosse player shot during an attempted robbery is speaking out for the first time and hopes a new foundation will save lives. 

    Tate Prezzano waited for a bus to campus in April when he says a stranger came out of nowhere and changed his life forever.

    In a flash, a robber shot him three times, one bullet stopping a millimeter from his spine. Prezzano fell to the ground as the robber took off. 

    Seven months later, Prezzano is still in pain, but he is back in school and launching a new foundation with his family: Tate Tough. A GoFundMe for the foundation can be found here. 

