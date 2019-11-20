HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A local fisherman says one of his worst fears was realized during a trip to Lake Lanier.
The fisherman told Channel 2's Tom Regan he discovered a van with the body of a man deep inside the lake.
The man inside the van was reported missing for months.
"It was pretty, pretty eerie," the fisherman said.
We're talking to the fisherman about the moment he came upon the shocking discovery in the lake, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}